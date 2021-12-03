Netflix To Make Movie About AZ Grandma Who Invited Stranger To Thanksgiving

The story of the Arizona grandmother who accidentally invited a stranger to Thanksgiving five years ago is now being turned into a movie, reported 12 News Now.

Wanda Dench sent a text message trying to see if her grandson would be joining her for Thanksgiving. Instead, the text was sent to 17-year-old Jamal Hinton. Hinton told her she had the wrong number but asked if he could still get some food. Dench said yes and the rest is history.

Now, Netflix is turning the heartwarming story into a film. The movie will be called The Thanksgiving Text.

Hinton tweeted about the deal with Netflix on Thursday, writing, "I am very excited to announce our new partnership with Netflix. We thank every single one of you for your love and support in our journey the last 6 years. We can’t wait to tell our story on the big screen!"

Netflix replied, "Can't wait to see this story brought to life!"