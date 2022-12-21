Tom DeLonge Casually Teases Release Date Of New Blink-182 Album

In October, blink gave fans a taste of what to expect from the new album with lead single "Edging." Though they haven't released any other songs off the project yet, Tom explained how this stands out from the rest of the band's discography.

"I’m so happy about the response to EDGING!" he wrote on Instagram after the song's release. "it’s a perfect, fun, and cool way to remind everybody that we are not only back but having a f**king blast AGAIN. And, the other songs on this album are so progressive, and so f**king cool, I cannot wait for you all to hear what I (and we) personally are so f**king proud of. Mark, Travis and I have written an album that I believe people are going to be blown away by. I’m holding my breath - and, I literally can’t wait for you guys to hear the diverse, sprawling, and hard-hitting, songs that show so much growth. Game on, f**kers. ❤️🔥@blink182"