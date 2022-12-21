Tom DeLonge Casually Teases Release Date Of New Blink-182 Album
By Katrina Nattress
December 21, 2022
It's no secret that blink-182 is releasing a new album with Tom DeLonge, but despite lots of teasing the band has yet to divulge any details surrounding it. And they still haven't; however, Tom recently took to Instagram to give fans a general sense of when they can expect the new collection of songs. "@blink182 New Album Coming in a few months" he wrote alongside a photo from a previous tour.
Though the phrasing is pretty general, it's possible that blink's album could drop before they embark on their highly anticipated world tour in March.
See Tom's post below.
Warning: Explicit Language
In October, blink gave fans a taste of what to expect from the new album with lead single "Edging." Though they haven't released any other songs off the project yet, Tom explained how this stands out from the rest of the band's discography.
"I’m so happy about the response to EDGING!" he wrote on Instagram after the song's release. "it’s a perfect, fun, and cool way to remind everybody that we are not only back but having a f**king blast AGAIN. And, the other songs on this album are so progressive, and so f**king cool, I cannot wait for you all to hear what I (and we) personally are so f**king proud of. Mark, Travis and I have written an album that I believe people are going to be blown away by. I’m holding my breath - and, I literally can’t wait for you guys to hear the diverse, sprawling, and hard-hitting, songs that show so much growth. Game on, f**kers. ❤️🔥@blink182"