Video Showing Last Known Time Missing 11-Year-Old Was Seen Released

Video showing the last time a missing 11-year-old girl was seen has been released by police in North Carolina.

The footage shows Madalina Cojocari getting off her school bus at 4:49 p.m. on November 21, which the Cornelius Police Department said was “the last time we have independent confirmation of when she was last seen," NBC News reports.

Madalina is seen wearing a gray T-shirt, has her hair in a ponytail and is carrying a backpack.

Madalina's mother, Diana Cojocari, 37, and stepfather, Christopher Palmiter, 60, were arrested last Saturday (December 17) on charges of failure to report the disappearance of a child to law enforcement after three weeks had passed before anyone was notified about the 11-year-old's disappearance.

Diana Cojocari reported Madalina missing to Bailey Middle School on December 15, which launched an investigation into the child's disappearance.

School employees had, however, contacted Cojocari "on several occasions" prior to the report due to Madalina's absence from school.