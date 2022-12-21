Video Showing Last Known Time Missing 11-Year-Old Was Seen Released

By Jason Hall

December 21, 2022

Photo: Cornelius Police Department

Video showing the last time a missing 11-year-old girl was seen has been released by police in North Carolina.

The footage shows Madalina Cojocari getting off her school bus at 4:49 p.m. on November 21, which the Cornelius Police Department said was “the last time we have independent confirmation of when she was last seen," NBC News reports.

Madalina is seen wearing a gray T-shirt, has her hair in a ponytail and is carrying a backpack.

Madalina's mother, Diana Cojocari, 37, and stepfather, Christopher Palmiter, 60, were arrested last Saturday (December 17) on charges of failure to report the disappearance of a child to law enforcement after three weeks had passed before anyone was notified about the 11-year-old's disappearance.

Diana Cojocari reported Madalina missing to Bailey Middle School on December 15, which launched an investigation into the child's disappearance.

School employees had, however, contacted Cojocari "on several occasions" prior to the report due to Madalina's absence from school.

Both Cojocari and Palmiter remain in custody at the Mecklenburg County Detention Center and attorney information wasn't immediately made available as of Wednesday (December 21) morning.

Madalina is described by police as being 4'10 and 90 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is advised to contact the Cornelius Police Department at 704-892-7773.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.