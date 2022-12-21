Weezer Tease 'Big Tour Announcement' Following 'SZNZ: Winter' EP

Weezer have released the final installment of their SZNZ project. Plus, they've also teased a "big tour announcement."

SZNZ: Winter arrived today (December 21), marking the end of Weezer's Vivaldi-inspired project. The EP follows three others —Spring, Summer and Autumn— that were all appropriately released at the beginning of each season. "Feeling... blue? We’ve got the remedy for your seasonal depression, the band said on their Instagram account. "SZNZ: Winter is out now andddd (sic) we’ve got a video for Dark Enough to See the Stars (directed by [Peter Quinn]) that’s pretty out of this world too." Check out the post below.