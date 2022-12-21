“Damn people really think I told on my own brother smh,” he wrote. “show me in the paper work I told on anybody lol, I’m not even fenna entertain any of it, peace and blessings.”



As part of his release, Unfoonk accepted a 12-year sentence. Similar to the previous members who were recently released, two years were commuted to time served while he'll have to remain on probation for 10 years. He's not allowed to have any contact with his brother, must perform 750 hours of community service, and remain at home during a 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew. He also cannot possess a gun.



Unfoonk claims he did not offer any incriminating evidence that would affect Young Thug's case. However, he does have to take the witness stand if he's called upon during his trial. The YSL rapper, who appeared on Thugger's Slime Language 2, has the option to plead the Fifth Amendment.



Young Thug's brother is the fifth defendant to be released after taking a plea deal. Gunna was the first one to enter an Alford plea followed by YSL co-founder Walter Murphy plus artists Lil Duke and SlimeLife Shawty. They all faced snitching allegations especially after video of Gunna's final hearing showed him admitting that YSL is a gang.



Young Thug will face trial on January 9, 2023.