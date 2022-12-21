Young Thug's Brother Reacts To Snitching Allegations After Taking Plea Deal
By Tony M. Centeno
December 21, 2022
Numerous people named in the RICO indictment along with Young Thug have taken plea deals in the days leading up to his trial, including his own brother.
According to a report WSB-TV published on Tuesday, December 20, Quantavious Grier, who goes by Unfoonk, reportedly pleaded guilty to one count of violating RICO Act and one count of theft by receiving stolen property. Unfoonk was released from custody shortly after accepting a plea deal, but was instantly met with snitching accusations. He hit up his Instagram Story on Tuesday night to address those who think he threw Thugger under the bus.
Young Thug’s brother Unfoonk speaks on his YSL RICO plea deal‼️👀 pic.twitter.com/gX8PQOOezj— Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) December 21, 2022
“Damn people really think I told on my own brother smh,” he wrote. “show me in the paper work I told on anybody lol, I’m not even fenna entertain any of it, peace and blessings.”
As part of his release, Unfoonk accepted a 12-year sentence. Similar to the previous members who were recently released, two years were commuted to time served while he'll have to remain on probation for 10 years. He's not allowed to have any contact with his brother, must perform 750 hours of community service, and remain at home during a 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew. He also cannot possess a gun.
Unfoonk claims he did not offer any incriminating evidence that would affect Young Thug's case. However, he does have to take the witness stand if he's called upon during his trial. The YSL rapper, who appeared on Thugger's Slime Language 2, has the option to plead the Fifth Amendment.
Young Thug's brother is the fifth defendant to be released after taking a plea deal. Gunna was the first one to enter an Alford plea followed by YSL co-founder Walter Murphy plus artists Lil Duke and SlimeLife Shawty. They all faced snitching allegations especially after video of Gunna's final hearing showed him admitting that YSL is a gang.
Young Thug will face trial on January 9, 2023.