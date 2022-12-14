Gunna To Be Released From Jail After Entering Plea In RICO Case

Gunna was sentenced to five years with one year served in prison. His one-year prison term was commuted to time served while the rest of his four-year sentence has been suspended. The suspension will come with terms like 5000 hours of community service. Part of the conditions of Gunna's release requires him to testify at trial if he's called. However, he has the right to plead the Fifth Amendment. Nonetheless, Gunna is not trying to participate in the proceedings going forward.



“While I have agreed to always be truthful, I want to make it perfectly clear that I have NOT made any statements, have NOT been interviewed, have NOT cooperated, have NOT agreed to testify or be a witness for or against any party in the case and have absolutely NO intention of being involved in the trial process in any way,” Gunna said in a statement following the hearing. He continued his statement by defending YSL as " a group of people from metro Atlanta who had common interests and artistic aspirations."



“My focus of YSL was entertainment -- rap artists who wrote and performed music that exaggerated and ‘glorified’ urban life in the Black community," he added.



Gunna's release comes after he was previous denied bond several times in the past few months. Although Gunna may finally see the light of day soon enough, Young Thug still remains in jail. He recently gained more charges and is set to begin his trial next month.

