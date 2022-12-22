2 Different Fires Reported At Same Texas Building Within Hours
By Dani Medina
December 22, 2022
Two fires broke out at the same Texas condominium within hours of each other this week.
On Wednesday (December 21), Dallas Fire Rescue was notified of the first fire at the Parkway Quarter Condominiums at Bent Tree Forest Drive in Dallas shortly before 2 a.m. The second floor of the three-story building had fire coming out of it. It was contained "mostly within void spaces of the walls and in between the floors of the building," NBC DFW reports. About 60-70 firefighters responded to the scene.
Residents were woken up by the sound of smoke alarms. One resident said they observed flickering lights and a loud "pop" when all her lights went out. The fire was put out shortly after 5 a.m.
The second fire occurred about 12 hours later around 1 p.m. Wednesday. Witnesses noticed a "light haze coming from the building." The flames ripped through the roof after a partial collapse.
@DallasFireRes_q out at 2-story condo, located at 5325 Bent Tree Forest Dr., with fire showing from 2nd floor. Firefighters battled for three hours before declaring an Out Taps at 5 o'clock. No injuries, and cause is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/NepSEVzrbc— DALLAS FIRE-RESCUE (@DallasFireRes_q) December 21, 2022
Fire officials said the fires are not related and both will be investigated separately. The first fire will likely be ruled accidental, as it was probably caused by an "unspecified electrical malfunction in the fixed wiring."
Forty-two units were impacted. The American Red Cross is helping out residents who were displaced. No injuries were reported.