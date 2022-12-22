2 Different Fires Reported At Same Texas Building Within Hours

By Dani Medina

December 22, 2022

Photo: Dallas Fire Rescue

Two fires broke out at the same Texas condominium within hours of each other this week.

On Wednesday (December 21), Dallas Fire Rescue was notified of the first fire at the Parkway Quarter Condominiums at Bent Tree Forest Drive in Dallas shortly before 2 a.m. The second floor of the three-story building had fire coming out of it. It was contained "mostly within void spaces of the walls and in between the floors of the building," NBC DFW reports. About 60-70 firefighters responded to the scene.

Residents were woken up by the sound of smoke alarms. One resident said they observed flickering lights and a loud "pop" when all her lights went out. The fire was put out shortly after 5 a.m.

The second fire occurred about 12 hours later around 1 p.m. Wednesday. Witnesses noticed a "light haze coming from the building." The flames ripped through the roof after a partial collapse.

Fire officials said the fires are not related and both will be investigated separately. The first fire will likely be ruled accidental, as it was probably caused by an "unspecified electrical malfunction in the fixed wiring."

Forty-two units were impacted. The American Red Cross is helping out residents who were displaced. No injuries were reported.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.