2 Different Fires Reported At Same Texas Building Within Hours

Two fires broke out at the same Texas condominium within hours of each other this week.

On Wednesday (December 21), Dallas Fire Rescue was notified of the first fire at the Parkway Quarter Condominiums at Bent Tree Forest Drive in Dallas shortly before 2 a.m. The second floor of the three-story building had fire coming out of it. It was contained "mostly within void spaces of the walls and in between the floors of the building," NBC DFW reports. About 60-70 firefighters responded to the scene.

Residents were woken up by the sound of smoke alarms. One resident said they observed flickering lights and a loud "pop" when all her lights went out. The fire was put out shortly after 5 a.m.

The second fire occurred about 12 hours later around 1 p.m. Wednesday. Witnesses noticed a "light haze coming from the building." The flames ripped through the roof after a partial collapse.