5 North Carolina Cities Among The 'Most Caring' Cities In The U.S.

A little bit of Southern hospitality goes a long way, especially in North Carolina. The Tar Heel State makes sure its communities are cared for in such a way that five cities were recognized in a new report by WalletHub that analyzed the "most caring" cities in the U.S.

So where did North Carolina's cities rank among the most caring in the country?

No. 27: Raleigh

No. 47: Charlotte

No. 51: Durham

No. 73: Winston-Salem

No. 91: Greensboro

Two North Carolina cities ranked in the top half of the list, Raleigh and Charlotte. North Carolina's capital city earned average marks for the caring for the vulnerable and caring in the workforce categories but placed Top 10 in terms of caring for the community. Charlotte had similar rankings in the first two categories, placing slightly lower in community care. Raleigh also came in third for cities with the highest percentage of population doing favors for neighbors.

These are the Top 20 Most Caring cities in America:

Madison, Wisconsin Boston, Massachusetts New York, New York Virginia Beach, Virgina Fremont, California Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Jersey City, New Jersey Lincoln, Nebraska Seattle, Washington Denver, Colorado Portland, Oregon Colorado Springs, Colorado Minneapolis, Minnesota San Francisco, California St. Paul, Minnesota Chesapeake, Virginia Irvine, California Gilbert, Arizona Aurora, Colorado Washington, D.C.

To determine the list, WalletHub compared the 100 largest cities in the country across three factors: caring for the community, caring for the vulnerable and caring in the workforce. These factors were then evaluated using 39 relevant metrics, including: violent crime rate, care for the environment, civic engagement, driving fatalities per capita, share of income donated to charity, child poverty rate, adoption rate, disability-friendliness of employers, physicians per capita, firefighters per capita, childcare workers per total number of children and many more.

Check out WalletHub's full report to see where each city ranks among the most caring in the country.