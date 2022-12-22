Hilary Duff And Husband Held Hostage By Their Kids For Holiday Card

Hilary Duff and her family took an unconventional approach for their Christmas cards this holiday season.

The 35-year-old actress unveiled the card Wednesday (December 21) on Instagram —and it has caused quite a bit of attention. On the card, Duff and her singer-songwriter husband Matthew Koma can be seen tied up with Christmas lights, tape covering their mouths, as their kids eat cupcakes and laugh on the floor in front of them. The words "Happy Holidays" and "All Is Not Calm" are written on the bottom of the card.

Duff credited photographer Laura Mall for the snap. Check it out below