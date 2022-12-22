Lil Yachty Explains Why He Doesn't 'Care That Much' About Having Sex

"I don't keep many women around for a long time to be honest," Yachty began. "I do not last long with a woman at all.... I'm not actually the most sexual person. So it's nothing sexual. I'm so unsexual and it sounds so boring but its the truth. i'm just not a sexual person. I think it's just good conversation. I love to laugh and just being silly and being who you are."



“I need someone who’s, like, we could be in the same room but we don’t have to talk for real,” Yachty continiued. “Like, we breathe the same air, we don’t have to be f**king. ‘Cause a lot of times I don’t have sex and I think women probably think I’m gay, ’cause…I don’t care that much.”



Yachty explained that some women who fly out to party with him instantly believe that he's got sex on his brain, but nope. He said that he's had so much sex in the past that it feels "diluted" to him. He said he gets off more on just laughing "'cause laughing is so good."



Hear Lil Yachty explain his dating preferences in detail above.