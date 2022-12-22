Ozzy Osbourne Reveals Least Favorite Question, Grammy's Afterparty Plans

By Logan DeLoye

December 22, 2022

In an exclusive interview will Billboard on Wednesday, Rock legend Ozzy Osbourne revealed his least favorite question to be asked.

"What do bats taste like," he shared, "It's like for f***s sake!"

The answer to that question is in relation to an unforgettable moment that Ozzy had on stage nearly 41 years ago. According to Rolling Stone, January 20th marks the anniversary of of the day that he bit the head off of a living bat during a live show. Billboard continued by asking Ozzy if he plans to partake in any Grammy's after party action. It was recently announced that he was nominated for four Grammy's this year in regards to his latest album Patient Number 9.

"I haven't been to an afterparty in a long time. I don't drink. I don't do drugs. I don't smoke tobacco. I'm quite boring these days."

The rock legend stated that he is promptly in bed by 9:00 p.m every single night. When asked about the moment in his career that he is most proud of, Ozzy told Billboard that he is most proud of the present.

"I mean I'm most proud of the fact that I am 74 and I just had another hit record. Whatever I'm doing, I'm doing something right."

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.