Ozzy Osbourne Reveals Least Favorite Question, Grammy's Afterparty Plans

In an exclusive interview will Billboard on Wednesday, Rock legend Ozzy Osbourne revealed his least favorite question to be asked.

"What do bats taste like," he shared, "It's like for f***s sake!"

The answer to that question is in relation to an unforgettable moment that Ozzy had on stage nearly 41 years ago. According to Rolling Stone, January 20th marks the anniversary of of the day that he bit the head off of a living bat during a live show. Billboard continued by asking Ozzy if he plans to partake in any Grammy's after party action. It was recently announced that he was nominated for four Grammy's this year in regards to his latest album Patient Number 9.

"I haven't been to an afterparty in a long time. I don't drink. I don't do drugs. I don't smoke tobacco. I'm quite boring these days."

The rock legend stated that he is promptly in bed by 9:00 p.m every single night. When asked about the moment in his career that he is most proud of, Ozzy told Billboard that he is most proud of the present.

"I mean I'm most proud of the fact that I am 74 and I just had another hit record. Whatever I'm doing, I'm doing something right."