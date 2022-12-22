Rapper Who Shot Album Cover Photo At Capitol Riot Receives Prison Sentence

Prior to his arrest, Brodnax used the image as the cover of his album called The Capitol. He was arrested two months after he reportedly snapped the photo as the riots were happening and entered the Capitol building while he was on probation for a previous charge. The Department of Justice had actually offered him a plea deal for just one misdemeanor charge, but Brodnax refused.



At first, prosecutors requested a 21-month sentence due to Brodnax's previous criminal history including felony convictions in both Virginia and Maryland for manufacturing a controlled substance and being a felon in possession of a firearm. The DOJ also said he deserved more time behind bars after Brodnax promised to send his videos and photos of the riot to the FBI, but deleted them instead. U.S. District Judge Paul Friedman agreed that the defendant willing obstructed justice. He also noted Brodnax's disciplinary issues while he was in custody.



“He’s had a problem historically with following conditions imposed upon him,” Friedman said.



Brodnax will serve five months in prison and will spend a year on supervised released after the fact.