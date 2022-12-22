Taylor Swift, Rihanna, More Make Oscars Shortlist For Best Original Song

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has revealed the shortlist for several categories at the 2023 Academy Awards, including Best Original Song.

The category includes a blend of pop stars and indie artists, including Taylor Swift, Mitski, the Weeknd, Rihanna, Lady Gaga and more. "15 songs will advance in the Original Song category for the 95th Academy Awards," according to the website. "81 songs were eligible in the category. Members of the Music Branch vote to determine the shortlist and the nominees." Check out the full list below.

Music (Original Song) Shortlist: