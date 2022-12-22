Taylor Swift, Rihanna, More Make Oscars Shortlist For Best Original Song
By Taylor Linzinmeir
December 22, 2022
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has revealed the shortlist for several categories at the 2023 Academy Awards, including Best Original Song.
The category includes a blend of pop stars and indie artists, including Taylor Swift, Mitski, the Weeknd, Rihanna, Lady Gaga and more. "15 songs will advance in the Original Song category for the 95th Academy Awards," according to the website. "81 songs were eligible in the category. Members of the Music Branch vote to determine the shortlist and the nominees." Check out the full list below.
Music (Original Song) Shortlist:
- Giveon's "Time" from Amsterdam
- The Weeknd's "Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)" from Avatar: The Way of Water
- Rihanna's "Lift Me Up" from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Son Luz, Mitski and David Byrne's "This Is A Life" from Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Alexandre Desplat's "Ciao Papa" from Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
- Rita Wilson and Sebastián Yatra's "Til You’re Home" from A Man Called Otto
- M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj and Kala Bhairava's "Naatu Naatu" from RRR
- Selena Gomez's "My Mind & Me" from Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me
- Reynolds Ferrell's "Good Afternoon" from Spirited
- Sofia Carson's "Applause" from Tell It like a Woman
- Jazmine Sullivan's "Stand Up" from Till
- Lady Gaga's "Hold My Hand" from Top Gun: Maverick
- J. Ralph & Norah Jones' "Dust & Ash" from The Voice of Dust and Ash
- Taylor Swift's "Carolina" from Where the Crawdads Sing
- LCD Soundsystem's "New Body Rhumba" from White Noise