This Is The Biggest House In South Carolina

Most people grow up in homes no larger than a couple thousand square feet, but there are plenty of unique houses that measure up even bigger, earning titles like mansion and estate with sprawling grounds filled with gardens, pools and hidden treasures.

Family Handyman searched for gargantuan homes around the country, compiling a list of the biggest house in each state based on square footage. From the biggest home in the America at 175,000 square feet to a $13 million home with a wine cellar and tennis courts, there are some pretty huge homes standing tall across the U.S.

According to the list, the biggest home in South Carolina is the Williams Mansion, formerly Calhoun Mansion, described as Charleston's "Gilded Age Mansion." This home, built in the late 19th century, offers visitors a chance to step back in time and see the grandeur of the age.

Here's what the Family Handyman had to say:

"The ballroom inside the 24,000-square-foot Calhoun Mansion in Charleston, South Carolina is breathtaking with its 45-foot-high ceiling. The mansion has a total of 35 rooms with 14-foot-high ceilings and was built in 1876. There are also 23-period fireplaces in the mansion."

Check out Family Handyman's full list to see the biggest houses around the country.