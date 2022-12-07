'Invisible' Home For Sale In Tennessee

When searching for the perfect house to make a home, many perspective buyers look for an abode with unique features, like an in-ground swimming pool in a large backyard or a secret room hidden away behind a bookcase. One home for sale in Tennessee is a standout thanks to its completely unique exterior that makes it look nearly invisible to anyone passing by.

A new construction in Sevierville, expected to be complete in 2023, is billed by Zillow as the first two-story mirrored treehouse in the United States. The single-family home designed by Tipton Home Design will be covered in a reflective polished stainless steel siding with mirrored windows in order to "seamlessly blend into the surrounding forrest" of the Smoky Mountains like an "invisibility cloak." The front entry stairs and large deck in the back are the only noticeable features in any passing glance.

The 1,152-square-foot home sits on .40 acres and includes two bedrooms and two full bathrooms in the multi-story dwelling, with floor to ceiling windows in the living areas giving way to a beautiful view of the surrounding woods. The interior is expected to callback to a Scandinavian style but with an Appalachian twist that makes it the perfect fit for East Tennessee.

As of Wednesday (December 7), the home is listed for $635,000. Check out the full listing on Zillow to see photos of the unique home.