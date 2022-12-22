Tory Lanez Appears To Doze Off In Court After Making Decision On Testifying

The report came after Lanez confirmed that he would not take the witness stand. He told the judge himself that would not testify after prosecutors threatened to bring up an array of other negative instances including his recent violent altercation with August Alsina, his previous arrests in Florida, rap lyrics and other instances that didn't have much to do with the case. After he turned down his chance to testify, both the defense and the prosecution rested their case and gave their closing arguments.



As the trial comes to a close, the jury will meet to make a decision on whether or not Lanez is guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the feet. He's currently charged with felony assault with a semiautomatic firearm, carrying a concealed firearm in his vehicle, and negligent discharge of a firearm. If convicted, he could face up to 22 years and eight months in prison and deportation.

