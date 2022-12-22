Tory Lanez Appears To Doze Off In Court After Making Decision On Testifying
By Tony M. Centeno
December 22, 2022
Tory Lanez is getting tired of all the court proceedings he's been through these past two weeks, and it apparently caught up to him.
On Wednesday, December 22, TMZ reported that the defendant in The People vs. Daystar Peterson was dozing off on the eighth day of his trial while the judge addressed the jury. The judge was only speaking to the jury at the time but witnesses in the courtroom say they saw the Alone At Prom artist resting his eyes as his head went up and down in an effort to stay awake.
The report came after Lanez confirmed that he would not take the witness stand. He told the judge himself that would not testify after prosecutors threatened to bring up an array of other negative instances including his recent violent altercation with August Alsina, his previous arrests in Florida, rap lyrics and other instances that didn't have much to do with the case. After he turned down his chance to testify, both the defense and the prosecution rested their case and gave their closing arguments.
As the trial comes to a close, the jury will meet to make a decision on whether or not Lanez is guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the feet. He's currently charged with felony assault with a semiautomatic firearm, carrying a concealed firearm in his vehicle, and negligent discharge of a firearm. If convicted, he could face up to 22 years and eight months in prison and deportation.