Tory Lanez Faces LAPD Investigation Over Alleged August Alsina Fight

“We are aware of the allegations that the defendant attacked artist August Alsina and are investigating these claims,” the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office said in a statement. “The allegations are serious and will be thoroughly examined.”



The video appears to show Alsina avoiding Lanez's handshake as they passed each other while backstage at the venue as well as what happened after the alleged fight. Towards the end, Lanez seems excited while someone out of the frame claims the singer "knocked him out." Alsina's injuries were enough to keep him off the stage the following night, according to the founder of the Fall Back In Love Comedy & Music Jam Rip Michaels. He recently confirmed to TMZ that booted Tory off of the tour after he "sucker-punched" Alsina.



"There was no fight just to be super clear," Michaels said. "There was no fight. He was sucker-punched by Tory Lanez. I was there. It was straight... more like an assault type of thing."

