Weighted Blankets Recalled After 2 Children Die

A children's weighted blanket has been recalled by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and Target Corporation after two young children became entrapped and died due to asphyxia, according to a CPSC news release on Thursday (December 22).

The recall involves the estimated 204,000 Pillowfort Weighted Blankets sold at Target stores nationwide and online between December 2018 and September 2022.

"A 4-year-old girl and a 6-year-old girl reportedly became entrapped in the cover of the weighted blanket and died due to asphyxia at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina in April 2022," the recall states.

Target also received two additional reports of children being entrapped in the weighted blankets.

The blankets, which were manufactured in China, are 6 pounds, 60 inches long and 40 inches wide and include a washable cover.

The item is sold in eight prints or colors which include "white, space navy, pink, blue, gray, buffalo plaid red, blue constellation, and unicorn pink" and sold for $40, according to the recall.

Customers who purchased the blanket are eligible to receive a prepaid return label to return the items via mail or at any Target store by 800-440-0680 or on Target's official website.

The CPSC is also advising anyone with information regarding this topic to report any incidents at www.cpsc.gov/commissioners.