Where You Can Find Washington's Best Mac And Cheese

Macaroni and cheese is classic comfort food enjoyed by just about everyone. It can be its own gooey dish or be a wonderful side to a bigger meal. This pasta can even be a blank canvas for many other ingredients, from meat and bacon to spices and veggies.

If you're craving some mac, Tasting Table found the most delicious mac and cheese in every state. The website states, "From good ol' Southern comfort food to loaded gastropub skillet creations, there are no rules regarding America's favorite cheesy pasta. Prepare to take your tastebuds on a cross-country road trip from Maine's lobster mac with mascarpone to California's Hawaiian mac with pineapple."

According to writers, Wood Shop BBQ serves the best mac and cheese in Washington state! Here's why it was chosen:

"This Texas-inspired Seattle restaurant and butcher is the king of meat. And while the fall-apart hickory smoked brisket is unmatched, the mac and cheese bowls are a must. Wood Shop hosts four different mac and meat-centered bowls, including brisket, pulled pork, smoked chicken, chili mac, and even has a vegetarian 'Portobello Machaca.' Pickled red onions and homemade barbecue sauce play a role in almost every selection, rounding out the classic Texas barbecue flavor profile. Although you can purchase a single bowl, you'll be better off buying by the pound. It's that good."