This Is Washington's Best Restaurant For Comfort Food

Comfort food never fails to disappoint when it's time to stuff your face. It's the starchy, greasy, and sugary foods that are always around at fast food joints, sit-down restaurants, and other eateries.

For those looking to indulge themselves, Cheapism found the best spot serving comfort food in every state. The website states, "Whether you find it at a hole-in-the-wall diner, your favorite family restaurant, or somewhere else, one thing is for sure: It's not usually diet fare. From chicken-fried steak to pizza, cinnamon rolls to poutine, we've tracked down menus from coast to coast replete with some of the tastiest indulgences you'll find anywhere."

If you live in Washington state, Skillet Diner is the best place to grab comfort food! Writers explained why they chose this restaurant:

"If you want your comfort food with a little bit of a high-brow twist, Seattle's Skillet Diner in Capitol Hill is ready to wow you. For instance, the basic burger comes with bacon jam, bleu cheese and arugula on a brioche roll; fried chicken comes with a black pepper honey drizzle, roasted carrots, fingerling potatoes, arugula, mustard vinaigrette and a cornmeal waffle. The Chub sandwich is a popular brunch pick: It's bacon, brie, American cheese, egg, arugula, bacon jam, and jalapeno aioli on brioche. Need a little more protein? Add fried chicken."