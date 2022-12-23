Akon Shares Support Of Nick Cannon's Growing Family Tree

During a recent interview with Zeze Mills on the Zeze Mills Show, Akon opened up about his thoughts on polygamy, raising and providing for children, and shared how he feels about Nick Cannon's growing family tree.

"They'll tell you we're over populated. There's no such thing. You know how many spaces right now that are completely empty that has nothing but animals and trees that we still haven't facilitated with people yet? But more than anything when you look at the human species yes we're very intelligent, but sometimes we are too smart for our own good, right? If you look at any other species, they live by nature's law," he stated in regards to society's "rules" regarding monogamy.

When asked about Nick Cannon's children, Akon said that "Nick is there for every single one of those kids."

“I agree with him one-thousand percent. That’s how life is supposed to be. Why not? He’s rich … He’s responsible. He takes care of every one of those children … And the baby mothers with it. And they hurt for nothing and they live comfortably!”

Akon has 9 children. During the interview, he explained that he Face-times his children often, but is not with them every day because "it is the mother's job to be there for the children" and that his role is to provide comfort.