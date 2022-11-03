Akon Talks New Album, Working With Jeezy, Advice For Rising Artists & More

You dropped the new record through your new imprint Konvict Kulture. You've had several other imprints in the past like KonLive, Konvict Music and your Akonic label that you announced a couple years ago. What's your plan with Konvict Kulture?

The whole idea of Konvict Kulture is really the rebirth of Konvict Music. I realize how popular and how big and influential this brand was internationally. It's so much bigger than me, bro. It's scary. When I was in Japan and when I was in Africa, when I was in Brazil, then we started building Konvict Latino in Latin America. It was just because it was becoming such a huge brand. I said, ‘This is bigger than music, man. This is a culture.’ So we had to rebrand it as that because I would go online and see hundreds and hundreds of artists that would be claiming Konvict Music. And I know for a fact I didn't sign them, you know? But I would let them continue utilizing the brand. Cause the whole purpose of it was to give you a platform to actually get notified. Get noticed. People can pay attention to you. So I never shut anything down or never send out cease-and-desists. If you embrace the brand, we supported you by allowing you to continue to utilize the brand to do what you do. That's when I realized it was more than music and a label. This was a culture for real. So I said, ‘Yo, let's rebrand it as a culture and we're gonna approach it like a culture.’ So Konvict Kulture is now that street brand that you can utilize for sure. If I see anyone on that internet representing Konvict Kulture, and I'm liking what I'm hearing, oh, we gonna get behind it. Reach out to them. Actually offer them real situations and really get behind it like we're supposed to. But in the meantime, the brand, if it could utilize or help you in any kind of way to get recognition by all means, utilize it.

That's an interesting philosophy behind it. Who are some of the artists that you got signed right now that you're excited about?

Man, I'm super excited about AMirror. She's like the first female rapper that I've ever signed. I never signed a female rapper before. She's the first one. And I'm really excited about her. She's sexy as hell, man. Her music is crazy and I know she's gonna break right through. I also signed one of my first African DJ producers by the name of Nektunez. He's outta Ghana. He’s about to go crazy. The first record that was released was a record that was done with him and Goya Menor "Ameno Amapiano.” It’s big record that hit all crazy on TikTok. We already starting off with a huge record so the idea is to build him like we build DJ Khaled in the beginning and David Guetta in the beginning, but he’s just more on the African side of the world of DJ producers.

Since we were talking about samples before, one of your early records, “Bonanza (Belly Dancer)” was used in a Kay Flock’s song “Shake That” and Cardi B gave it the remix treatment. What are your thoughts on that record, and what do you think about the new drill scene in New York?

Man I loved the remix. That's why I cleared it. I just love what the younger generation is doing creatively. But, in general, for the overall culture though, I definitely think that the actions behind these records, you know, me now understanding how the whole thing is moving and, and understanding now the backgrounds of a lot of these stories and lyrics on them, I would definitely advise them to tone it down a little bit. Because I think that music is really supposed to be for entertainment purposes. I think that the way that it's being used now to incite violence to the point where people are actually physically dying. I don't think music was made for that. At the same time, your creativity has no bearing in your skill and talent. I don't think no one should ever get punished for being talented. But at the same time, it's our job as the OGs and as the elders to have conversations with these guys and show them how to maximize this on a more positive level rather than pretty much market and promote, sometimes, the actions behind a lot of these lyrics that they push it out.

That's a great point to make. Even though you're clearing the records, you're also putting it out there that they need to tone it down too. Anyone can respect that.

Yeah because I could be like the old school guys like “No, I'm never gonna clear this record for these guys.” Hell no because you're taking food outta their mouth. At the end of the day, I'm providing an opportunity for access for him to make some money to get out the streets. We all know that a lot of stuff that goes on in these records ain't really real life, but unfortunately the younger generation, these cats are really living this out. They're not living it out. They're actually living it out first, and then they telling you what they did on these records. My generation. It was a little different. You know, sometimes you can actually do some investigation and realize, ‘Okay, cool, this is just a song.’ But these lyrics are things that's getting them indicted for real RICO. Because what they're saying on these records is one thing. But another thing is, everything that they're saying is actually being corroborated by FBI investigations where some of the things that they said was never released to the public. You're like, Whoa. Like what? They snitching on themselves.