Bono's Daughter Eve Hewson Gives Hilarious Response To Being a 'Nepo Baby'

U2 is one of the biggest bands on the planet, so when Vulture recently published an article about "The Nepotism Babies of Hollywood," Bono's daughter Eve Hewson, who stars in the Irish black comedy series Bad Sisters, chimed in on the conversation in a hilarious Twitter thread, which started with: “Gonna get Nepo Baby tattooed on my a**.”

The 31-year-old then added: “Actually pretty devastated i’m not featured in the nepo baby article like haven’t they seen my hit show Bad Sisters??? The NERVE.”

Hewson didn't stop there, she then let followers know about her 2023 goal: "2023 Goals: be successful enough to get recognised as a nepo baby," immediately followed by "Wait s**t I thought this was my Notes app."

When a follower pointed out that she actually was included in a list of "Musicians Who Raised Actors," Hewson was beside herself. “I HAVE JUST BEEN MADE AWARE I HIT MY 2023 GOALS AND IT’S STILL 2022," she tweeted.

See Hewson's tweets below.

Warning: Explicit Language