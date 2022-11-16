WILLOW Speaks Out On Being Called A 'Nepotism Baby'

WILLOW has shared her thoughts on being considered a "nepo [nepotism] baby." In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, the rockstar and daughter of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith opened up on the discourse and shared some new details about her next album.

“I don’t focus on how other people feel about me,” she said. “If you love me, amazing. If you hate me, fantastic. That’s none of my business." The musician went on to say that her music is more important to her than any kind of discourse outside of her control.

"I was put on this planet to be someone who uplifts the lives of people with my art and my words and that’s it," she explained. "That’s pretty much how I feel. Anyone can feel how they feel, and I don’t mind.”

Elsewhere in the interview, WILLOW shared that she's already writing songs for her next album just a month after dropping her fifth studio album Coping Mechanism. “I’m still writing and for some reason it’s still coming,” she revealed. “I’m used to not really doing anything after I release a project, but for the first time in my whole life, I heard a song in a dream and I woke up and I played it on the guitar… I’m just excited and happy to be feeling that abundance of creativity even after dropping a project.” As for the next project’s direction: It may be heavier, she adds, but “in a different way than you’re expecting.”