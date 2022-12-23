Cranky Sports Reporter Goes Viral For Early Morning Blizzard Reassignment

An award-winning Iowa sports reporter went viral after being reassigned to cover a blizzard this week.

Mark Woodley of KWWL-TV shared a supercut of his live appearances in the frigid, cold weather during the news station's morning show broadcast on his verified Twitter account, which has gotten more than 4.2 million views as of Friday (December 23) morning.

Woodley is visibly (and understandably) cranky about the situation and doesn't hold back.

“I normally do sports, but everything here is canceled [because of the weather],” Woodley said. “So what better time to ask the sports guy to come in about five hours earlier than he would normally wake up, go stand out in the wind and the snow and the cold and tell other people not to do the same?”