How Minimalism Can Help You Rediscover The Reason For The Season

“I had that moment after Christmas when I kind of realized what I had done, just how out of control I had gotten, how much money I spent,” said Nordmann. “Then wanting to declutter everything I just bought. Like, ‘Oh wow I just destroyed all of my efforts.’”

Despite being a minimalist, Nordmann realized that she was still susceptible to the marketing blitz that comes at the end of the year. She decided to look into the origins of "Santa Claus" and the tradition of gift giving on Christmas Day.

“It’s almost treated like a religion in itself you know? We all play into this narrative, this story, as a whole society,” she said. “I get on (Google) and read about the history and it relieved so much pressure for me just to understand this.”

Nordmann told hosts Matt and Joel that she has taken 25 steps back from how she used to handle holiday shopping after reading how much Santa has morphed into this money machine for businesses in the winter months. Now, she doesn’t ask her kids what they want for Christmas. Instead, her and her family focus on doing things together leading up to the holiday. They celebrate the season instead of the day.

“This is a beautiful time of year, I love the season, let's go enjoy the snow, let’s go and look at the lights, let’s drink warm drinks together. That coziness. Let’s look at the twinkle lights and decorate the tree together,” said Nordmann. “That togetherness and that peace and the joy we sing about in our carols, but instead we kind have shifted to what the corporations wanted us ask which is ‘What do you want?’”

She still gets her kids presents, but she doesn’t spend the months leading up to Christmas Day asking them what they want. The Nordmann family has a $200 budget for holiday activities in December and $100 to cover gifts for their kids. It still feels magical and exciting, despite being different.

