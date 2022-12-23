Megan Thee Stallion's Boyfriend Voices Support For Women Amid Trial

By Logan DeLoye

December 23, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Megan The Stallion's boyfriend, Pardison Fontaine shared an encouraging message in support of women amid the final days of the Tory Lanez trial. According to Vulture, Fontaine posted the message to his Instagram story on the same day that jurors began deliberating a verdict.

“To any woman especially ones of color that has suffered an injustice I feel for you. When you do find the courage to speak up.. it seems you will be ridiculed.. your credibility will [be] questioned.. your entire past will be held under a magnifying glass.. in an instant you can go from victim to defendant in the eyes of the public. To any one with a daughter sister mother niece or aunt.. I pray for their protection.. I pray for their covering. I wouldn’t wish this on anyone,” the message read.

The trial encompasses an incident that supposedly occurred between Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez in Los Angeles in 2020. Lanez allegedly shot at Megan Thee Stallion's feet five times screaming "dance b****" and then reportedly texted her afterwards to apologize. The defense is backing a different story that details Megan The Stallion's former best friend Kelsey Harris as the guilty party. Jurors are currently deliberating a verdict.

