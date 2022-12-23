Trevor Bauer's Record-Setting Suspension Reduced

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer's suspension has been reduced from 324 games to 194 by independent arbitrator Martin F. Scheinman and he will be reinstated immediately, Major League Baseball announced on Thursday (December 23).

Baurer's 194-game unpaid suspension for violating the MLB-MLBPA Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Police is the longest ever implemented in league history.

“Today, the neutral arbitrator selected by MLB and the MLBPA affirmed that Trevor Bauer violated Major League Baseball’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy," Major League Baseball said in a statement. “After an exhaustive review of the available evidence the neutral arbitrator upheld an unpaid suspension of 194 games.

"As part of the decision, the arbitrator reinstated Mr. Bauer effective immediately, with a loss of pay covering the 144 games he was suspended during the 2022 season. In addition, the arbitrator docked Bauer’s salary for the first 50 games of the 2023 season (i.e., the period covering March 30, 2023 to May 23, 2023). While we believe a longer suspension was warranted, MLB will abide by the neutral arbitrator’s decision, which upholds baseball’s longest-ever active player suspension for sexual assault or domestic violence.

“We understand this process was difficult for the witnesses involved and we thank them for their participation. Due to the collectively bargained confidentiality provisions of the joint program, we are unable to provide further details at this time.”

The Dodgers had previously issued a statement confirming that they were "informed of the arbitrator's ruling" and would provide a public "comment as soon as practical."



Bauer was suspended in April after a San Diego woman filed a request for a domestic violence restraining order claiming Bauer had assaulted her during two sexual encounters at his Pasadena, California home in April and May 2021, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported at the time.