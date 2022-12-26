Kelly Rizzo has a message for those who have lost a loved one this year: "You're blessed with many deep and loving memories and gratitude that will help carry you through."

In a heartfelt Instagram post, the widow of Bob Saget opened up about her most recent Christmas with the Full House star who died in January. "I certainly didn't think that our first Christmas together (in the same city) last year would be our last," the blogger wrote alongside a handful of sweet throwback photos of the couple.

"It was the first year he came to Chicago to spend Christmas with my family along with my wonderful step-daughter, Lara) I’m so glad we had that special time together. He got to spend time with my niece Alex, who was only 2, and got to meet my niece Brooklyn who was only 2 weeks old. Alex still remembers “Uncle Bob” and talks about him every single day," she continued.