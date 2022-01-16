Kelly Rizzo has broken her silence following the death of her husband Bob Saget.

Saget died last Sunday in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida. He was 65.

While Rizzo has posted on her Instagram story about how John Mayer and Jeff Ross have taken care of her in the immediate days after Saget's death, this is the first time Rizzo makes a statement regarding Saget and their relationship.

In a lengthy and heartfelt Instagram post alongside a selfie of the two, Rizzo honors her "sweet husband." She said:

My sweet husband. After much reflection this week, I’m trying, really trying, to not think I was robbed of time. But instead to think: How lucky was I that I got to be the one to be married to THE MOST INCREDIBLE MAN ON EARTH. I was the one who got to go on this crazy ride with him and be in his life these last 6 years. We had that time to make each other the happiest we’d ever been and change each other’s lives forever. I got to be the one to love him and cherish him. He deserves all the love. Every ounce of it. Because that’s how amazing Bob was. He was love. If you were in his life you KNEW he loved you. He never missed an opportunity to tell you.

Most importantly. I have no regrets. We loved each other so damn much and told each other 500 times every day. Constantly. I know how much he loved me until the very last moment and he knew the same. I’m so grateful for that. Not everyone gets that.