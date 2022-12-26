Fall Out Boy Tease New Music In Nightmarish Claymation Clip

Fall Out Boy continued their cryptic marketing campaign for their yet-to-be-announced eighth album on Christmas (December 25). The band shared a nightmarish claymation clip made by Mr. Oz called "A Claymation Fall Out Boy Celebration" that features a dog, some aliens, vomiting hands, and a man with murmuring faces all over his body. The two-minute-long video hypnotizes viewers with trippy graphics and cinematic music until the last several seconds, when heavy guitars and drums come in, presumably teasing a new FOB song.

Though it's only a few seconds of music, fans took to the YouTube comments to exclaim their joy.

"I have never been more excited for something in my life," one wrote.

"just fell to my knees in a walmart parking lot," wrote another.

Watch the bizarre-o clip below.