Fall Out Boy Tease New Music In Nightmarish Claymation Clip
By Katrina Nattress
December 26, 2022
Fall Out Boy continued their cryptic marketing campaign for their yet-to-be-announced eighth album on Christmas (December 25). The band shared a nightmarish claymation clip made by Mr. Oz called "A Claymation Fall Out Boy Celebration" that features a dog, some aliens, vomiting hands, and a man with murmuring faces all over his body. The two-minute-long video hypnotizes viewers with trippy graphics and cinematic music until the last several seconds, when heavy guitars and drums come in, presumably teasing a new FOB song.
Though it's only a few seconds of music, fans took to the YouTube comments to exclaim their joy.
"I have never been more excited for something in my life," one wrote.
"just fell to my knees in a walmart parking lot," wrote another.
Watch the bizarre-o clip below.
In addition to the claymation, FOB also launched a new website called https://sendingmylovefromtheotherside.com/, with a landing page welcoming fans "to the other side of the apocalypse" and encouraging them to "RSVP to the other side."
This stint follows the band sending fans mysterious postcards from "Pink Seashell Beach" earlier this month with a website called https://sendingmylovefrompinkseashellbeach.com/, at the time the homepage said "Join us for a sneak peak into the world," while also warning: "Do not open before Christmas," but now, if you click a seashell that says "the answers are all inside this," it cautions "The beach was never real none of it was."
FOB first teased the album in November by placing an ad in the Chicago Tribune that read: "FOB 8" and "If you build it, they will come."