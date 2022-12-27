1 Injured After Train Crashes Into Vehicle In North Carolina

At least one person was injured after a train traveling through North Carolina collided with a vehicle.

Amtrak's Piedmont Train 73 was traveling from Raleigh to Charlotte Tuesday (December 27) morning when it hit a vehicle on the tracks, WCNC reports. Forty-two people were on board at the time of the incident and one person was injured, though it is unclear if the person was on the train or in the vehicle. They were taken to a hospital where as of Tuesday afternoon, their condition remains unknown.

Following the incident, Amtrak announced that there would be a "lengthy delay" so passengers were rerouted to Piedmont Train 75 to continue their travels. Kimberly Woods, senior public relations manager with Amtrak, said the company is assisting law enforcement in the investigation.

"Amtrak is working with local law enforcement to investigate the incident," said Woods. "According to the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA), trespassing along railroad rights-of-way is the leading cause of rail-related deaths in America, and railroad crossing incidents are the second leading cause of rail-related deaths in America."

The crash comes days after a train traveling near Chattanooga, Tennessee, slammed into a tractor-trailer hauling a 134-foot-long concrete bridge beam that had stopped on the train tracks, injuring two people and causing several train cars to derail.