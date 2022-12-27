Fans Call Out Travis Barker For Criticizing Teen Daughter's NSFW Post

Some fans are a little upset with Travis Barker after he recently criticized his teen daughter for taking an NSFW picture, with some critics calling him a hypocrite for sharing similar photos.

Barker's 17-year-old daughter Alabama took to her Instagram Stories over the weekend to show off the stunning gift she received from stepmom Kourtney Kardashian, per The Sun. In the clip, which was also shared by a fan, the teen can be seen holding her foot up in the air to show off the beautiful diamond ankle bracelet she shining in the sun. While she thanked Kardashian in the post, her dad can be heard in the background quickly telling his daughter, "Don't take pictures of your feet."

As one fan wrote in the comments, the blink-182 drummer's knee-jerk reaction shows that "he already knows what's up on the internet with feet" while another joked, "wiki feet is too fast, he knows." One commenter even pointed to the rocker's own history, writing, "He said that because he knows men out there have foot fetishes like him Kourtney."

Kardashian even recently admitted as much in a lie-detector interview with her sister Khloe Kardashian, also revealing that she and her husband were "caught doing the deed" in public.