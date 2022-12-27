Rapper Big Scarr's Cause Of Death Revealed

Scarr's uncle said his nephew was involved in a car accident when he was 16. After he was jettisoned through the windshield, Woods survived with a huge scar on his stomach, hence his stage name. A few years later, Scarr suffered from a gunshot that hit his spine. He also needed emergency surgery to remove his appendix. In addition to all of that, the 22-year-old was also battling depression after he took the death of his grandmother extremely hard.



In the days following his death, numerous artists have paid tribute to Big Scarr. His label boss Gucci Mane, who signed Scarr to 1017 Global back in 2020, took to Instagram to mourn his loss. Key Glock, who recently recruited the young rapper as the opener for his upcoming tour, also shared his thoughts about Scarr's death on Twitter.



As of this report, police are still investigating the rapper's death after foul play was ruled out.