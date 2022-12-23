Memphis Rapper Big Scarr Passes Away At 22

Big Scarr had only been involved in the music industry for a brief period of time, yet he still managed to make an impact over the past three years. After releasing his first song "Make A Play" in 2019, Scarr was signed to Gucci Mane’s 1017 Global Music a year later. He delivered his notable track “SoIcyBoyz” featuring Pooh Shiesty, who is his cousin, and Foogiano shortly after he joined 1017. Last year, Scarr released his debut mixtape Big Grim Reaper which features collaborations with Gucci Mane, Pooh Shiesty, Foogiano, Tay Keith, Enchanting, and Baby K. The latter artist is the one who initially inspired him to get into the rap game.



Scarr had just dropped the deluxe version of BGR this year. After gaining plenty of momentum throughout 2022, he was planning to perform at Rolling Loud Los Angeles and hit the road with Key Glock on his upcoming tour in March 2023.



See more reactions to his passing below. Rest in peace, Big Scarr.