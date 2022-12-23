Memphis Rapper Big Scarr Passes Away At 22
By Tony M. Centeno
December 23, 2022
Big Scarr, a prominent artist from Memphis who was signed to Gucci Mane’s record label, has died. He was only 22.
On Thursday night, December 22, Guwop along with other rappers like Key Glock and Duke Deuce confirmed Scarr's passing with heartbreaking posts on Instagram and Twitter. As of this report, a cause of death has not been confirmed. His death sent shockwaves throughout the Hip-Hop community as numerous artists and fans flocked to social media to mourn the loss of Scarr, who was born Alexander Woods.
“This hurt 😢 I’m a miss you @bigscarr 💔," Gucci Mane wrote.
Big Scarr had only been involved in the music industry for a brief period of time, yet he still managed to make an impact over the past three years. After releasing his first song "Make A Play" in 2019, Scarr was signed to Gucci Mane’s 1017 Global Music a year later. He delivered his notable track “SoIcyBoyz” featuring Pooh Shiesty, who is his cousin, and Foogiano shortly after he joined 1017. Last year, Scarr released his debut mixtape Big Grim Reaper which features collaborations with Gucci Mane, Pooh Shiesty, Foogiano, Tay Keith, Enchanting, and Baby K. The latter artist is the one who initially inspired him to get into the rap game.
Scarr had just dropped the deluxe version of BGR this year. After gaining plenty of momentum throughout 2022, he was planning to perform at Rolling Loud Los Angeles and hit the road with Key Glock on his upcoming tour in March 2023.
See more reactions to his passing below. Rest in peace, Big Scarr.
this shit wicked wtf bruh!!! 💔— GLIZOCK🌹 (@KeyGLOCK) December 23, 2022
Rip big scarr 🤦🏽♂️💔— 𝕯 𝖊 𝖚 𝖈 𝖎 𝖋 𝖊 𝖗 🔱 (@dukedeuce901) December 23, 2022
Never cried so much in my life 💔— Enchanting (@luv_enchanting) December 23, 2022
#Big30 Reacts To The Sudden Passing Of #BigScarr, Dreading To Relay The Message To #PoohShiesty Behind Bars 🕊️💔 pic.twitter.com/XtJvqAgqYw— RapVerse (@MyRapVerse) December 23, 2022