Here Are The Events Planned Across Arizona To Celebrate Super Bowl LVII
By Ginny Reese
December 27, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
The Super Bowl is back in the Grand Canyon State! Super Bowl LVII will take place on February 12th at Glendale's State Farm Stadium. 12 News compiled a list of events that will take place across the Valley to celebrate the big event.
Here are all the upcoming events:
Lower Salt River cleanup
- When: Saturday, January 21st from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- Where: Phon D Sutton Recreation Area, Mesa
Super Bowl Experience
- When: Saturday, February 4th and 5th, 9th and 11th
- Where: Phoenix Convention Center
- Details: Tickets start at $20. Kids 12 and under get in free. You can get tickets at SuperBowl.com/experiencetickets.
Opening night
- When: Monday, February 6th. The show is at 6 p.m.
- Where: Footprint Center
- Details: Tickets are $20 per person and can be purchased on Ticketmaster.
Super Bowl Gospel Celebration
- When: Wednesday, February 8th
- Where: Mesa Arts Center
Historic Old Town ESPN Main Street Tailgate
- When: February 8th through February 12th
- Where: Main Street between Scottsdale Road and Brown Avenue
Day 3 of Super Bowl Experience + Jimmy Eat World
- When: February 9th from 2 p.m. until 10 p.m.
- Where: Hance Park
- Details: The event is free to the public.
Not the halftime show but close! We're excited to play for the Super Bowl Host Committee in our own backyard Thursday, Feb. 9th on the @Verizon Stage at the FREE Super Bowl Experience presented by Lowe’s at Hance Park.#SB57 #SBLVII pic.twitter.com/rKzjUhs37b— Jimmy Eat World (@jimmyeatworld) December 20, 2022
NFL Honors
- When: February 9th
- Where: Symphony Hall in Phoenix
Super Bowl Music Fest: Paramore
- When: February 9th
- Where: Footprint Center
- Details: Tickets can be purchased on Ticketmaster.
Super Bowl Music Fest. 2023.— paramore (@paramore) November 29, 2022
Tickets go on sale this Friday, 12/2 at 10AM MT. Info at https://t.co/2627kHRF5t pic.twitter.com/tXvkNPVUEv
Day 4 of Super Bowl Experience + Lee Brice
- When: February 10th from 2 p.m. until 10 p.m.
- Where: Hance Park
- Details: The event is free to the public.
Off the Field Players Wives' Charity Fashion Show
- When: February 10th rom 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.
- Where: Scottsdale Fashion Square
FanDuel Party at Tempe Beach Park
- When: February 10th
- Where: tempe Beach Park
- Details: Tickets can be purchased on fanduel.com.
Super Bowl Music Fest: Dave Matthews Band + DJ Pee .Wee
- When: February 10th
- WherE: Footprint Center
- Details: Tickets can be purchased on Ticketmaster.
Shaq's fun house
- When: February 10th from 8 .m. until 2 a.m.
- Where: Talking Stick Resort
- Details: Tickets can be purchased on tixr.com.
Kevin Hart
- When: February 10th and 11th at 7 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.
- Where: Arizona Financial Theater
- Details: Tickets can be purchased at kevinhartnation.com.
Day 5 of Super Bowl Experience
- When: February 11th from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m.
- Where: Hance Park
- Details: The event is free to the public.
Taste of the NFL
- When: February 11th from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m.
- Where: Chateau Luxe
- Details: Tickets can be purchased at TasteoftheNFL.com.
Sports Illustrated's 'The Party'
- When: February 11th at 9 p.m.
- Where: talking Stick Resort
- Details: Tickets can be purchased at tixr.com.
Super Bowl Music Fest: Imagine Dragons
- When: February 11th at 7 p.m.
- Where: Footprint Center
- Details: Tickets can be purchased on Ticketmaster.