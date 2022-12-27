Here Are The Events Planned Across Arizona To Celebrate Super Bowl LVII

The Super Bowl is back in the Grand Canyon State! Super Bowl LVII will take place on February 12th at Glendale's State Farm Stadium. 12 News compiled a list of events that will take place across the Valley to celebrate the big event.

Here are all the upcoming events:

Lower Salt River cleanup

When: Saturday, January 21st from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Where: Phon D Sutton Recreation Area, Mesa

Super Bowl Experience

When: Saturday, February 4th and 5th, 9th and 11th

Where: Phoenix Convention Center

Details: Tickets start at $20. Kids 12 and under get in free. You can get tickets at SuperBowl.com/experiencetickets .

Opening night

When: Monday, February 6th. The show is at 6 p.m.

Where: Footprint Center

Details: Tickets are $20 per person and can be purchased on Ticketmaster.

Super Bowl Gospel Celebration

When: Wednesday, February 8th

Where: Mesa Arts Center

Historic Old Town ESPN Main Street Tailgate

When: February 8th through February 12th

Where: Main Street between Scottsdale Road and Brown Avenue

Day 3 of Super Bowl Experience + Jimmy Eat World