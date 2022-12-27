Here Are The Events Planned Across Arizona To Celebrate Super Bowl LVII

By Ginny Reese

December 27, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

The Super Bowl is back in the Grand Canyon State! Super Bowl LVII will take place on February 12th at Glendale's State Farm Stadium. 12 News compiled a list of events that will take place across the Valley to celebrate the big event.

Here are all the upcoming events:

Lower Salt River cleanup

  • When: Saturday, January 21st from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
  • Where: Phon D Sutton Recreation Area, Mesa

Super Bowl Experience

  • When: Saturday, February 4th and 5th, 9th and 11th
  • Where: Phoenix Convention Center
  • Details: Tickets start at $20. Kids 12 and under get in free. You can get tickets at SuperBowl.com/experiencetickets.

Opening night

Super Bowl Gospel Celebration

  • When: Wednesday, February 8th
  • Where: Mesa Arts Center

Historic Old Town ESPN Main Street Tailgate

  • When: February 8th through February 12th
  • Where: Main Street between Scottsdale Road and Brown Avenue

Day 3 of Super Bowl Experience + Jimmy Eat World

  • When: February 9th from 2 p.m. until 10 p.m.
  • Where: Hance Park
  • Details: The event is free to the public.

NFL Honors

  • When: February 9th
  • Where: Symphony Hall in Phoenix

Super Bowl Music Fest: Paramore

Day 4 of Super Bowl Experience + Lee Brice

  • When: February 10th from 2 p.m. until 10 p.m.
  • Where: Hance Park
  • Details: The event is free to the public.

Off the Field Players Wives' Charity Fashion Show

  • When: February 10th rom 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.
  • Where: Scottsdale Fashion Square

FanDuel Party at Tempe Beach Park

Super Bowl Music Fest: Dave Matthews Band + DJ Pee .Wee 

Shaq's fun house

Kevin Hart

  • When: February 10th and 11th at 7 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.
  • Where: Arizona Financial Theater
  • Details: Tickets can be purchased at kevinhartnation.com.

Day 5 of Super Bowl Experience

  • When: February 11th from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m.
  • Where: Hance Park
  • Details: The event is free to the public.

Taste of the NFL

  • When: February 11th from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m.
  • Where: Chateau Luxe
  • Details: Tickets can be purchased at TasteoftheNFL.com.

Sports Illustrated's 'The Party'

  • When: February 11th at 9 p.m.
  • Where: talking Stick Resort
  • Details: Tickets can be purchased at tixr.com.

Super Bowl Music Fest: Imagine Dragons 

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.