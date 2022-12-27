Soulja Boy Debuts New Comic Book-Inspired Sprayground Capsule Collection
By Tony M. Centeno
December 27, 2022
Soulja Boy has served up plenty of wildly creative products in the past from gaming consoles to clothing. Now he's literally in his designer bag after releasing an exclusive line of backpacks.
The Grammy-nominated rapper recently teamed up with apparel and backpack brand Sprayground for a rare capsule collection based on Soulja Boy's legacy. The collection comes with two backpacks that features a comic book version of the "She Make It Clap" artist. While one bag features one big image of the rapper on the front, the other displays multiple comics based on Soulja Boy's life.
The collection also comes with a limited-edition "Soulja Bear" backpack and a jewelry case. According to a press release, founder and Chief Creative Director of Sprayground David BenDavid "used Soulja Boy's personal style and turned it into reimagined and sleek pieces that complement Sprayground's iconic stud designs with a modern ode to Soulja Boy's artistry." The backpacks and jewelry case are currently available now.
Soulja Boy's latest effort with the New York-born brand tops off his very busy year. He recently delivered his latest body of work First To Do It which contains 12 brand new songs like "It's On Sight" featuring Desiigner. Prior to that, Soulja Boy dropped off his other project Soulja World 2. That album holds 16 tracks including his summer banger "Bust It Down." Outside of music, the seasoned rapper also welcomed his first son into the world earlier this year.
Check out Soulja Boy's new capsule collection with Sprayground below.