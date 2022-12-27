Sword-Wielding Man Attacks Cop, Tries Breaking Into Home On Christmas

By Zuri Anderson

December 27, 2022

Photo: Seattle Police Department

A 43-year-old man was arrested Christmas night after Seattle Police said he attacked an officer and tried breaking into a home with a two-foot-long sword.

Authorities got a report around 10:23 p.m. about a man walking in the street with a sword, according to a police blotter. When officers pulled up to 24th Avenue East and East Galer Street, the man "suddenly approached an officer in a police car and struck the driver’s door with his sword," per the report. Police said the officer wasn't hurt, and only the vehicle was damaged.

Officials described the man as someone "in a state of crisis" who refused their demands to drop the weapon. Instead, the man reportedly walked up to a parked car and smashed the windshield. He then approached an occupied house near Washington Park Arboretum, damaged the door with the sword, and tried to open it.

Officers then deployed a 40 mm launcher, and the man dropped the blade and surrendered. Seattle Police said he was taken to Harborview Medical Center before being booked into the King County Jail.

He was charged with property damage, attempted burglary, and assault. The department also recommended misdemeanor charges of obstruction and unlawful possession of a dangerous weapon.

