This Is Louisiana's Most Iconic Sandwich

Louisiana is known for many things — its rich history, regional cuisine and breathtaking views, to name a few — but its reputation as a foodie destination is highlighted by its delectable food, including a popular sandwich.

Using reviews and menu listings, 24/7 Wall St. searched to find the best sandwiches around the country, compiling a list of the most iconic sandwich in each state, from regional barbecue and reindeer sausage to deep-fried catfish and Elvis-approved "Fool's Gold Loaf."

So what is Louisiana's most iconic sandwich?

Oyster Po'Boy

According to the list, the oyster po'boy is the most iconic type of sandwich in Louisiana, with Olde Tyme Grocery in Lafayette earning a shoutout for its take on the classic meal.

Here's what 24/7 Wall St. had to say:

"The oyster po'boy is a Louisiana staple. Although the po'boy may also be stuffed with other meats, including roast beef, shrimp, or crab, Louisiana French bred is what holds it all together. With its fluffy center and crisp crust, the bread is the perfect pocket for the po'boy. One theory as to the origin of the name is that it was first made and served at a New Orleans restaurant that fed striking workers for free."

Check out the full report at 24/7 Wall St. to see the list of the most iconic sandwiches across the country.