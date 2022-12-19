This Is The Best Restaurant Chain In Louisiana

Supporting local restaurants, especially mom-and-pop shops, is always a good way to enjoy a nice meal while supporting your community, but sometimes you may want to experience the familiar draw of a chain restaurant. These chains allow diners the chance to sample the same quality of both food and service no matter which location they stop by.

Mashed searched the country for the best restaurant chains around, compiling a list of the top choice for each state based on reviews, ratings and taste tests. While some are relatively well-known chains, like Raising Cane's or Whataburger, others are regional favorites that customers can't get enough of. According to the site:

"...If you know what you're doing and you know where to look, you can find outstanding restaurant chains that specialize in everything from breakfast food to chicken wings — and everything in between."

So which eatery is the best chain restaurant in Louisiana?

Raising Cane's

This popular chicken restaurant is a fan favorite for a reason. Since opening its first location in Baton Rouge in 1996, Raising Cane's has expanded to cities all across America looking to try the chain's signature chicken fingers. Raising Cane's has several locations around the country. Find your nearest one at the restaurant's website.

Here's what Mashed had to say:

"Raising Cane's started when a man named Todd Graves had the unshakable dream of opening a restaurant dedicated solely to chicken fingers. After ignoring naysayers, saving his money, and getting a loan, he succeeded in opening his dream restaurant in Baton Rouge in 1996 near the campus of Louisiana State University. Now, Raising Cane's is one of the fastest-growing chains in the nation, thank in large part to their award-winning chicken fingers and their ridiculously cheap Texas toast."

Check out Mashed's full list to see all the best restaurant chains around the country.