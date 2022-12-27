This Is North Carolina's Most Iconic Sandwich

North Carolina is known for many things — its rich history, regional cuisine and breathtaking views, to name a few — but its reputation as a foodie destination is highlighted by its delectable food, including a popular sandwich.

Using reviews and menu listings, 24/7 Wall St. searched to find the best sandwiches around the country, compiling a list of the most iconic sandwich in each state, from regional barbecue and reindeer sausage to deep-fried catfish and Elvis-approved "Fool's Gold Loaf."

So what is North Carolina's most iconic sandwich?

Pulled Pork

According to the list, pulled pork is the most iconic type of sandwich in North Carolina, and given the state's barbecue reputation, that shouldn't come as a surprise!

Here's what 24/7 Wall St. had to say:

"North Carolina has its own style of barbecue and pulled pork is a prime example. Considered the oldest form of barbecue in the U.S., the pork is rubbed with a spice mixture before it's smoked atop oak or hickory wood. During smoking, the meat is slathered with a spice and vinegar liquid. The meat is then pulled, chopped, or shredded and heaped on a bun or between slices of white bread."

