This Is The Best Restaurant Chain In North Carolina

Supporting local restaurants, especially mom-and-pop shops, is always a good way to enjoy a nice meal while supporting your community, but sometimes you may want to experience the familiar draw of a chain restaurant. These chains allow diners the chance to sample the same quality of both food and service no matter which location they stop by.

Mashed searched the country for the best restaurant chains around, compiling a list of the top choice for each state based on reviews, ratings and taste tests. While some are relatively well-known chains, like Raising Cane's or Whataburger, others are regional favorites that customers can't get enough of. According to the site:

"...If you know what you're doing and you know where to look, you can find outstanding restaurant chains that specialize in everything from breakfast food to chicken wings — and everything in between."

So which eatery is the best chain restaurant in North Carolina?

Cook Out

Whatever you're craving, Cook Out is likely to have it. From its extensive milkshake options to its burgers and hot dogs to the quesadillas and hushpuppies, a trip to this Tar Heel State favorite is sure to satisfy.

Cook Out has several locations around the country. Find your nearest one at the restaurant's website.

Here's what Mashed had to say:

"Cook Out is a restaurant chain that started in Greensboro, North Carolina, in 1989 that promises fresh burgers, hot dogs, barbecue, and milkshakes — and they live up to the hype that's driven by adoring North Carolinians. On their extensive menu, you can find hearty food like chili burgers, barbecue sandwiches, quesadillas, and fries prepared Cajun style. While all that food is well worth your money and will thoroughly satisfy your taste buds, don't you dare miss out on their shakes. The Blueberry Milkshake is especially great."

Check out Mashed's full list to see all the best restaurant chains around the country.