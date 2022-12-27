WATCH: Seattle Driver Goes Viral For Losing Control On Frozen Road

By Zuri Anderson

December 27, 2022

Close-up of winter car tires mounted on a sport utility vehicle
Photo: Getty Images

As Americans across the country are bundling up against the record-breaking winter storm, one Seattle driver went viral after his attempt to venture out on a frozen road goes horribly wrong.

A TikTok user called iinfamous_phil posted a video on Christmas Eve, which shows a driver trying to drive up the frosted road but his SUV lost traction and starts sliding downhill. On its way down, the vehicle bumps into a parked Porsche twice and appears to have tapped the pickup truck behind it.

"Seattle is slippery. Everyone drive safe!" Phil captioned. The hilarious video has racked up over 28 million views as of Tuesday afternoon (27).

@iinfamous_phil

Seattle is slippery. Everyone drive safe!

♬ Oh no, oh no, oh no, no no - Hip Hop

Plenty of users were wondering why the Seattle man would try to drive in such treacherous conditions, while some were sending their condolences for the banged-up Porsche.

"NO NO NO NO NOT THE PORCHE," one user laughed. Another said, "Ik we all gasped when it panned to the Porsche."

The Pacific Northwest is still dealing with power outages, icy roads, and freezing temperatures after Winter Storm Elliott swept through. The intense weather system brought below-freezing temperatures and dangerous wind chills to major cities across the country. Several airlines are still delaying or axing flights even after the Christmas weekend, snarling travel for millions of Americans.

