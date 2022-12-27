WATCH: Seattle Driver Goes Viral For Losing Control On Frozen Road

As Americans across the country are bundling up against the record-breaking winter storm, one Seattle driver went viral after his attempt to venture out on a frozen road goes horribly wrong.

A TikTok user called iinfamous_phil posted a video on Christmas Eve, which shows a driver trying to drive up the frosted road but his SUV lost traction and starts sliding downhill. On its way down, the vehicle bumps into a parked Porsche twice and appears to have tapped the pickup truck behind it.

"Seattle is slippery. Everyone drive safe!" Phil captioned. The hilarious video has racked up over 28 million views as of Tuesday afternoon (27).