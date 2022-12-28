2 North Carolina Eateries Among America's 40 Best New Restaurants Of 2022

Two unique dining spots in North Carolina just earned a coveted spot among the best new restaurants in America. Esquire searched around the country to find the best of the best new restaurants, compiling a list of the 40 must-try new restaurants in the U.S. While many are in big cities like New York or Los Angeles, two restaurants in North Carolina earned a shoutout in the list.

Neng Jr.'s

Located in Asheville, Neng Jr.'s is an intimate 17-seat Filipinx restaurant by Chef Silver Iocovozzi, who was named Esquire's rising star of the year for "[working] like a wizard, moving effortlessly in the tiny kitchen while giving new life to the hackneyed phrase 'cooked to perfection.'" Here's what Esquire had to say:

"Everything sings loudly and proudly like a new form of music you've never imagined. Ideas and ingredients from the Philippines and France and the American South join hands and dance as if they're finally free to do whatever they want."

Neng Jr.'s is located at 701 Haywood Road, Suite 102, in Asheville.