This Is The Best Expensive Restaurant In North Carolina

Sometimes a special occasion calls for a celebration at a special restaurant, a place where you can treat yourself to an expensive meal and experience the unique atmosphere of a fine dining establishment.

Eat This, Not That! searched the country to find the best expensive restaurants around, compiling a list of the top choice for each state. According to the site: "Whether you're planning a fancy dinner close to home or on a vacation, there are excellent top-notch restaurants across the U.S. to try."

So which restaurant in North Carolina is considered to be the best expensive restaurant in the state?

The Fearrington House Restaurant

Located in Pittsboro's Fearrington Village, The Fearrington House Restaurant has been serving the Triangle and all who visit for more than 40 years. The menus change with the season, but the quality of the food and the exceptional service are always a given.

The Fearrington House Restaurant is located at 230 Market Street in Pittsboro.

Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say:

"With seasonally inspired dishes and a famous hot chocolate soufflé, there's a lot to love at The Fearrington House Restaurant in Pittsboro. There are three- or four-course seasonal dinner menus as well as an option to enjoy a tasting menu, complete with a cheese course and all."

Check out Eat This, Not That! to see all the best expensive restaurants around the country.