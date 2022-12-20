This Is The Best Expensive Restaurant In North Carolina

By Sarah Tate

December 20, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Sometimes a special occasion calls for a celebration at a special restaurant, a place where you can treat yourself to an expensive meal and experience the unique atmosphere of a fine dining establishment.

Eat This, Not That! searched the country to find the best expensive restaurants around, compiling a list of the top choice for each state. According to the site: "Whether you're planning a fancy dinner close to home or on a vacation, there are excellent top-notch restaurants across the U.S. to try."

So which restaurant in North Carolina is considered to be the best expensive restaurant in the state?

The Fearrington House Restaurant

Located in Pittsboro's Fearrington Village, The Fearrington House Restaurant has been serving the Triangle and all who visit for more than 40 years. The menus change with the season, but the quality of the food and the exceptional service are always a given.

The Fearrington House Restaurant is located at 230 Market Street in Pittsboro.

Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say:

"With seasonally inspired dishes and a famous hot chocolate soufflé, there's a lot to love at The Fearrington House Restaurant in Pittsboro. There are three- or four-course seasonal dinner menus as well as an option to enjoy a tasting menu, complete with a cheese course and all."

Check out Eat This, Not That! to see all the best expensive restaurants around the country.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.