2 Tennessee Restaurants Among America's 40 Best New Restaurants Of 2022

Two unique dining spots in Tennessee just earned a coveted spot among the best new restaurants in America. Esquire searched around the country to find the best of the best new restaurants, compiling a list of the 40 must-try new restaurants in the U.S. While many are in big cities like New York or Los Angeles, two restaurants in Tennessee earned a shoutout in the list.

Audrey and June — located, respectively, downstairs and upstairs in the same East Nashville building — are two restaurants from Chef Sean Brock. Brock's flagship restaurant Audrey serves dishes inspired by his Appalachian roots and southern traditions, while June is described as "an experimental journey" that creative dishes up fresh and luxurious ingredients.

Audrey and June are located at 809 Meridian Street in Nashville.

Here's what Esquire had to say:

"You might think you've accidentally entered an art gallery in East Nashville, but make no mistake, you're at Sean Brock's shrine, which houses not one but two wildly different restaurants. Downstairs is Audrey, where everyone is in emerald booths dining on plates of southern fare with finesse: red grits and johnnycakes and rosy-centered rib eye with charred okra. Upstairs, past the glass-encased lab, is June, an avant-garde tasting-menu journey flavored with elements developed in the lab — think pinto-bean miso and peach-pit nacinos, truffle-topped huckleberry fruit leathers and caviar with black walnut and sassafras. It's like the Noma of the American South."

Check out Esquire to see its full list of the best new countries in America 2022.