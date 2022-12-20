This Is The Best Expensive Restaurant In Tennessee

Sometimes a special occasion calls for a celebration at a special restaurant, a place where you can treat yourself to an expensive meal and experience the unique atmosphere of a fine dining establishment.

Eat This, Not That! searched the country to find the best expensive restaurants around, compiling a list of the top choice for each state. According to the site: "Whether you're planning a fancy dinner close to home or on a vacation, there are excellent top-notch restaurants across the U.S. to try."

So which restaurant in Tennessee is considered to be the best expensive restaurant in the state?

The Barn

Located in Walland in East Tennessee, the James Beard Award-winning The Barn is self-described as an "elevated experience" that serves "Foothills Cuisine" inspired by the Appalachian region inside a turn-of-the-century barn. The Barn is part of Blackberry Farm, a popular spot that was also named the most romantic destination in Tennessee.

Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say:

"You don't want to miss the farm-to-table tasting menu at The Barn, a restaurant inside an actual charming, rustic barn on Blackberry Farm in Walland. Take in views of the Great Smoky Mountains while enjoying a menu that's always evolving."

Check out Eat This, Not That! to see all the best expensive restaurants around the country.