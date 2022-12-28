Arizona Ranked One Of The Best States To Live In 2023

By Ginny Reese

December 28, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

When you think of the perfect state to live in, which one do you think of?

Money Rates compiled a list of the best states to live in 2023. The website states, "MoneyRates.com used a proprietary formula to weigh the six factors listed above and produce a rank for all 50 states in terms of conditions for making a living." The six factors taken into consideration were cost of living, median annual wage, state income tax, unemployment rate, increase in unemployment since the COVID-19 lockdowns began, and workplace safety.

According to the report, Arizona is one of the best states to live in 2023, placing in the top 25. The Grand Canyon State came in at number 23 on the list.

Here are the top 25 states to live in 2023:

  1. Washington
  2. North Dakota
  3. Minnesota
  4. Michigan
  5. Texas
  6. Illinois
  7. Kansas
  8. Tennessee
  9. Colorado
  10. Oklahoma
  11. Virginia
  12. Ohio
  13. Missouri
  14. Nebraska
  15. Wyoming
  16. Wisconsin
  17. Georgia
  18. Iowa
  19. Indiana
  20. New Hampshire
  21. New Mexico
  22. Massachusetts
  23. Arizona
  24. Alabama
  25. North Carolina

Check out the full list of the best states to live in 2023 on Money Rates' website.

