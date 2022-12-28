Arizona Ranked One Of The Best States To Live In 2023

When you think of the perfect state to live in, which one do you think of?

Money Rates compiled a list of the best states to live in 2023. The website states, "MoneyRates.com used a proprietary formula to weigh the six factors listed above and produce a rank for all 50 states in terms of conditions for making a living." The six factors taken into consideration were cost of living, median annual wage, state income tax, unemployment rate, increase in unemployment since the COVID-19 lockdowns began, and workplace safety.

According to the report, Arizona is one of the best states to live in 2023, placing in the top 25. The Grand Canyon State came in at number 23 on the list.

Here are the top 25 states to live in 2023:

Washington North Dakota Minnesota Michigan Texas Illinois Kansas Tennessee Colorado Oklahoma Virginia Ohio Missouri Nebraska Wyoming Wisconsin Georgia Iowa Indiana New Hampshire New Mexico Massachusetts Arizona Alabama North Carolina

Check out the full list of the best states to live in 2023 on Money Rates' website.