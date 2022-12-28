Drake's Old Handwritten Lyrics Found In A Dumpster In Memphis
By Tony M. Centeno
December 28, 2022
Drake's lyrics have made him a lot of money over the past 10+ years. Before he was rapping off his Blackberry, the Canadian-born rapper jotted down his bars wherever he could including his uncle's old factory in Tennessee.
According to a report TMZ published on Wednesday, December 28, a rep from Moments In Time confirmed that they're planning to auction off old handwritten lyrics Drizzy wrote while he was a teenager. The lyrics were created while Drake worked at his uncle's furniture factory in Memphis. His bars were found in a dumpster after the factory shut down for good.
The collection of notebook papers have full verses for unfinished songs. Among all the lyrics that were included in the bundle is a song called "Come Spring." The lyrics appear to be similar to his track "Come Winter," which appears on Drake's early mixtape Room For Improvement.
“We’re in the age of conflict and knowledge, but we’re trapped in this cage of barbed wire and wreckage with the freedom to go to college," Drake wrote on one of the pages. "The freedom to indulge and dissolve ourselves in the process, the law says you have witnessed/An audience in the race of silence."
Moments of Time is currently selling the old batch of Drake lyrics for $20,000. It joins a slew of other handwritten documents from rap stars that have been auctioned over the past year alone. Back in March, Sotheby's announced that it was selling the late 2Pac's first-ever poetry book.
