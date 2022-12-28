Drake's Old Handwritten Lyrics Found In A Dumpster In Memphis

The collection of notebook papers have full verses for unfinished songs. Among all the lyrics that were included in the bundle is a song called "Come Spring." The lyrics appear to be similar to his track "Come Winter," which appears on Drake's early mixtape Room For Improvement.



“We’re in the age of conflict and knowledge, but we’re trapped in this cage of barbed wire and wreckage with the freedom to go to college," Drake wrote on one of the pages. "The freedom to indulge and dissolve ourselves in the process, the law says you have witnessed/An audience in the race of silence."



Moments of Time is currently selling the old batch of Drake lyrics for $20,000. It joins a slew of other handwritten documents from rap stars that have been auctioned over the past year alone. Back in March, Sotheby's announced that it was selling the late 2Pac's first-ever poetry book.

