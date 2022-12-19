Drake Confirms He's Heading On Tour In 2023
By Tony M. Centeno
December 19, 2022
After dropping two top-charting albums this year, Drake is preparing to perform his new music on stages across the country.
During a livestreamed interview with online gambling website Stake on Saturday, December 17, the Canadian rapper revealed that he's hype about going on tour in the new year. Drake shared how performing on stage is a lot more rewarding than dropping music these days. He hasn't done a formal tour since 2018, but that hasn't stopped him from hitting the stage several times from October World Weekend to other performances with 21 Savage, Lil Baby and others.
“Tour. Ah, man, I can’t wait,” Drake said about touring next year. “You know, it’s so unfortunate. The other day I was rehearsing a bunch of days and one of the shows got pushed back. But yeah, man, I’m just looking forward to going. It’s like one thing to make the music but to see it is the most gratifying feeling.”
The last time Drizzy hit the road was back in 2018 when he took Quavo, Offset and the late TakeOff with him for his Aubrey & The Three Migos tour. At the time, the OVO Sound founder performed his album Scorpion and his classics while Migos delivered songs from their Culture II LP.
Drake hasn't confirmed any dates or any other information about the tour. He has been performing at shows for his friends like 21 Savage, who invited him to come through for his headlining set at Morehouse-Spelman's Homecoming, and Lil Baby, who had him perform at his birthday celebration in Atlanta earlier this month.