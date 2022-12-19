Drake Confirms He's Heading On Tour In 2023

“Tour. Ah, man, I can’t wait,” Drake said about touring next year. “You know, it’s so unfortunate. The other day I was rehearsing a bunch of days and one of the shows got pushed back. But yeah, man, I’m just looking forward to going. It’s like one thing to make the music but to see it is the most gratifying feeling.”



The last time Drizzy hit the road was back in 2018 when he took Quavo, Offset and the late TakeOff with him for his Aubrey & The Three Migos tour. At the time, the OVO Sound founder performed his album Scorpion and his classics while Migos delivered songs from their Culture II LP.



Drake hasn't confirmed any dates or any other information about the tour. He has been performing at shows for his friends like 21 Savage, who invited him to come through for his headlining set at Morehouse-Spelman's Homecoming, and Lil Baby, who had him perform at his birthday celebration in Atlanta earlier this month.

